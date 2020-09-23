James Turner

Body

James Kenneth Turner, age 80, of Blue Ridge, passed away Friday, September 17, 2020, at Union General Hospital.

Mr. Turner was born November 14, 1939, in Morganton, to the late Homer Turner and the late Leslie Hunt Turner. He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Fayettville, Georgia. Mr. Turner retired from Ford Motor Company after 43 years of service. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, a member of the Model A Restorer Club, and a member of the Masonic Lodge.

He enjoyed restoring A-Models, gardening, and helping other people. Kenneth was preceded in death by his previous wife of 44 years, Nikki Ross Turner; father, Homer Turner; mother, Leslie Hunt Turner; and sister, Carol Wofford.

Survivors include his wife, Rachel Turner; son, Dennis Turner; daughter, Donna Tumlin; son, Keith Turner; sister, Marlene DeSilets; brother, Lynn Turner; sister, Kathy Currie; grandchildren, Amanda (Dalton) Gilliam, Justin Turner, Emily Tumlin, Travis Tumlin and Tucker Tumlin; great-grandchildren, Hunter Turner, Carol Turner, Alyssa Gilliam and Cayden Gilliam.

Funeral services were held Sunday, September 20, 2020, at 4 p.m. at the Henry-Cochran Funeral Home with the Rev. Buddy Pittman officiating. Music was provided by Alyssa Gilliam, Amanda and Dalton Gilliam. Interment followed in New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers included Justin Turner, Travis Tumlin, Tucker Tumlin, Dalton Gilliam, Brad Wofford and Jimmy Wood. Honorary pallbearer were Roy Scroggs and Jeff Brown.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Henry-Cochran Funeral Home of Blue Ridge.

