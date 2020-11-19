James Phillips

Body

James Earl Phillips, age 80, of Epworth, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020, in Chattanooga.

He was born March 11, 1940, in the Higdon community, to the late Gordon Lloyd Phillips and Elsie Ivalee Ash Phillips. He attended Millsaps Church. He worked at the Tennessee Chemical Company where he was a loader operator. James later worked as a greeter at the Blue Ridge Walmart and was known for his greeting, “Have a blessed day.”

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Joyce Brummett Phillips; sons and daughters-in-law, Richard Wayne and Kathy Phillips of Kechikan, Alaska, James R. and J. Lynn Phillips of Kerrville, Texas, and Michael Dale and Sherrie Phillips of Epworth; daughters and sons-in-law, Sharon and Robert McFarland of Blue Ridge, Kimberly Whitfield of Evansville, Indiana, Amanda Dixon of Epworth and Crystal and Calvin Lowman of Ellijay, Georgia; brother and sister-in-law, Johnnie and Karen Phillips of Epworth; sister, Geraldine McClure of Epworth; 24 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday, November 15, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the Akins Funeral Home chapel with the Rev. Randy Hooper, the Rev. Kurt Wetzel, and the Rev. J.W. Patterson officiating. Music was provided by Back to Bethany, the Rev. J.W. Patterson and Chiger Wetzel.

Interment followed in the Hipps Chapel Church cemetery. Adam Dyer, Alex McFarland, Everett Norris, Blake Dyer, Brandon Dyer, Cody Phillips and Dale Phillips served as pallbearers. Flowers are accepted but for those desiring, donations may be made in memory of James to the Fannin County Family Connection, P.O. Box 2715, Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.