James Newman

James Herbert Newman, age 91, of Ducktown, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020, in Pruitt Health of Blue Ridge.

He was born September 25, 1928, in Mascot, Tennessee, to the late Dewey Newman and Minnie Newman. Mr. Newman worked with the Tennessee Copper Company for 17 years, leaving to follow construction work as a welder and pipefitter for 31 years. He retired and owned a music store for many years.

Mr. Newman lived most of his life in Cartersville, Georgia, until returning to Ducktown in 2013. He attended Mine City Church in Ducktown. Mr. Newman was a banjo player. His most prized possessions were his Bible and banjo.

He is the great-great grandfather of five generations. Mr. Newman was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Christine Newman; and siblings, Dewey Newman Jr., John Newman, Vineyard Newman, Carl Newman, Lilly Smith, Lela Bigham and Hazel Weeks. Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Debbie (Richard) Ledford, of Ducktown; daughter, Kathy Cutcher of Turtletown; son and daughter-in-law, Tony (Sheila) Newman of Loudon, Tennessee; grandchildren, Jamie (Jan) Queen of Delano, Tennessee, Julie Queen of Ducktown, Christie (Wesley) Whitener of Blue Ridge, Kenny (Stephanie) Newman of Turtletown, Marty Newman of Loudon, Tennessee and Laci (Chad) Howard of Etowah, Tennessee; great-grandchildren, Bridget (Chris) Mull, Jake (Savannah) Loudermilk, Justin (Tonya) Queen, Luke Whitener, Karlee (Chase) McHan, Maddox Newman, Kendra Newman, Jasmine Newman and Hannah Howard; great-great-grandchildren, Owen Mull, Atlas Mull, Elana Loudermilk, Ellie Loudermilk, Zayden Painter, Stryker McHan, Liam McHan, Trinity Queen and Jonathan Queen; brother, Jimmy Newman; and sister, Carzell Newman also survive.

A private graveside service was held Tuesday, September 22, 2020, from the Hopewell Cemetery in Murphy, North Carolina, with the Rev. Donald Weaver officiating. Music was by the Rev. Kenny O’Neal. Pallbearers were Jamie Queen, Kenny Newman, Luke Whitener, Wesley Whitener, Jake Loudermilk and Justin Queen.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Copperhill was in charge of the arrangements.