James Crawford

Body

James Harold Crawford, age 80, of Blue Ridge, passed away August 19, 2020, at his home.

Mr. Crawford was born December 4, 1939, in Morganton, to the late Altus Crawford and the late Edna Seabolt Crawford. Mr. Crawford was a member of Young’s Chapel Baptist Church and a life long resident of Fannin County. He loved his family and his church and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include wife, Janet C. Crawford; daughter, Tammy (Gregg) Junnier; sister, Eunice Butt; brother, Hayden (Shirley) Crawford; grandchildren, Justin (Lindsey) Junnier and Lauren Junnier; and great-grandchild, Vivienne Junnier.

Graveside services were held Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 3 p.m. at the Concord Baptist Church cemetery with the Rev. David Mashburn and the Rev. Jackie Cochran officiating. Interment followed in Concord Baptist Church cemetery. Pallbearers included Kevin Cochran, Andy Crawford, William Butt, Charlie Cochran, Harland Conley and Justin Junnier. Honorary pallbearers were David Little and Bryan Ledford.

The family received friends at the Henry-Cochran Funeral Home of Blue Ridge, Saturday, August 22, 2020, from 1 until pm 3 p.m.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Henry-Cochran Funeral Home of Blue Ridge.,

You may send condolences to the family and sign the guest register at www.cochranfuneralhomes.com.