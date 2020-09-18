James Ballew

Body

Mr. James Earl Ballew Jr., known as “Jimbo” to his many friends, age 84, a lifelong resident of Blue Ridge, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020.

“Jimbo” was born October 7, 1935, to the late James Earl Ballew Sr. and the late Nell Rogers Ballew.

He was preceded in death by his niece, Beverly Burgess.

“Jimbo” was a quiet, soft-spoken man of many talents and varied interests. Jimbo had a most unusual ability to analyze any situation and cut to the important facts of the matter. He was a clear thinker. He could exercise this ability in troubleshooting mechanical, electrical, or engineering problems. He also had a keen wit, as evidenced by his occasional social commentary.

Jimbo enjoyed life and always took time for friends and neighbors. He was available to help other people, whether it was making an otherwise unavailable part in his machine shop, or just solving an electrical problem on a neighbor’s automobile. Jimbo was especially interested in anything mechanical.

Some of his interests included antique vehicles, which could be anything from cars, trucks, tractors, or motorcycles. Jimbo loved them all. He also had a particular interest in steam engines. He was a self-taught electrician, machinist and mechanic.

Surviving family members include a sister, Betty Faye Linke; and a brother, Eugene Ballew; nephew and his wife, Ted and Paulette Zeskoski; great-nephew Nathan Grogan; and great-nephew and his wife, Shannon and Deb Grogan. Many friends and neighbors also survive.

Funeral services were held Thursday, September 10, 2020, from the Henry-Cochran Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Dr. Tom Jordan and the Rev. Danny Kaylor officiating. Music was by Tammy Kaylor. Burial was in Cherry Log Baptist Church cemetery.

Henry-Cochran Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was honored to serve the family of Mr. James “Jimbo” Ballew.

