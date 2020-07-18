Jack Jordan

Body

Jack Lamar Jordan, age 67, passed away at his home in Decatur, Georgia, June 26, 2020.

Mr. Jordan was born October 6, 1952, to the late Emmett “Dusty” Jordan and Helen Campbell Jordan of Blue Ridge. Mr. Jordan was a 1970 graduate of West Fannin High and a member of Blue Ridge United Methodist Church.

Mr. Jordan attended Abraham Baldwin Agriculture College before joining the Navy, where he served for four years. After his service, Mr. Jordan resumed his studies and graduated from Southern Poly-Technic State University. Mr. Jordan then began a career as a delivery driver for UPS, where he worked for over 15 years before retiring.

After retirement, Mr. Jordan returned to the workforce as an employee of Kroger Grocery where he worked until his passing. Mr. Jordan will be remembered by his friends and family for his easy going demeanor and willingness to share a joke and a smile.

Mr. Jordan is survived by his brothers, Lanier Jordan (Janice) of Newton, Georgia, and Joel Jordan (Ruth) of Blue Ridge. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, Emmett Jordan (Amber), Esther Askew (Kevin), Thomas Jordan, Ben Jordan (Carrie), Sarah Burnett (James). He is also survived by great-nieces and nephews, Helen Jordan, Marshall Jordan, Sterling Jordan,Campbell Askew, Colton Askew, Abigail Jordan and Darcy Jordan.

Funeral services were conducted Thursday, July 9, 2020, from the Blue Ridge United Methodist Church with Min. Butch Jones and the Rev. Dr. Jay Hughes officiating. Music was provided by Nancy Watkins.

Interment followed in the Chastain Memorial Park Cemetery with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Ben Jordan, Sam Lowman, Rick Godfrey, Ronnie Long, Tom McClure and John Weaver.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge, was in charge of the arrangements.