Isabel Waters

Isabel Dora Towe Waters, age 95, of Blue Ridge, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at her home.

She was born on April 17, 1924 in Blairsville, Georgia to the late Thomas Andrew Martin Towe and Lena Savannah Nix Towe. Mrs. Waters was a homemaker. She was of the Church of God faith. Mrs. Waters and her late husband, Lawrence Waters were instrumental with the development of the Fannin County Volunteer Rescue Squad. She was a charter member, served as the second Vice President and Chapter Mother of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 248.

Mrs. Waters was preceded in death of her husband, Lawrence Waters; siblings, Franklin Towe, Harold Towe, Mae Davis, Pearl Elliott, Robert Towe, Melvin Towe, Eugene Towe and Ellen Stewart and son-in-law J.C. Wood.

Survivors are son and daughter-in-law Larry and Betty Waters; daughters and son-in-law, Betty Jean Wood and Janey and Elmerine Gray all of Blue Ridge; brothers and sisters-in-law L.J. and Mildred Tow of Gainesville, Georgia, Edward and Irene Towe of Gainesville and Tommy Junior and Martha Towe of Braselton, Georgia; grandchildren Stephen and Patsy Wood, Sharon and Chuck Ware, Michael and Gail Waters and Marcell and Jeff McClenning; great-grandchildren Allison Wood, Nathaniel Wood, Loren Ware, Erin Ware, Ashley Dixon, Christopher Waters, Kayla Esparza, Kristen Waters, Chase McClenning and Blake McClenning; great-great grandchildren Dominic Hughes, Tyler Dixon, Jacob Dixon and Easton Esparza; numerous nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.

A private service will be conducted at the Fannin County Veterans Memorial Park with the Rev. Jack Buchanan officiating. Pallbearers will be Matt Dixon, Nathaniel Wood, Mike Beaver, Ricky Towe and Tony Petty. Honorary escort will be the Fannin County Fire and Rescue and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 248. Interment will follow in the Chastain Memorial Park Cemetery. In regards to current health concerns a celebration of Mrs. Waters life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.akinsfuneralhome.com. Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.