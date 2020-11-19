Hazel Godfrey

Body

Hazel Dalton Godfrey, age 86, of Ellijay, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020.

Hazel is survived by her children, Susan (Terry) Green, Shelley (Mike) Amonett, Sheryl Dalton, Randy J. Godfrey, and James H. Crook Jr.; brother, Roy Dalton; grandchildren, Jimmy Crook III, Bradley Stone, Alex Green, Heath Green, Nathan Green, Jody (Bradley) Smith and Jennifer Amonett (Brian) Birtwistle; great-grandchildren, Caleb Birtwistle, Jace Birtwistle, Emmalyn Stone, Makayla Green, Faylinn Green, Justin Smith, Matthew Smith, Josh Smith and Jacob Smith; many relatives and friends, several nieces and nephews also survive.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.