Rebekah “Grace” Dutrow, age 37, of Mineral Bluff, passed away August 1, 2020.

She was born in Fannin County March 10, 1983. Grace was a loving mother who loved spending time in the outdoors with her family. She especially loved kayaking and hiking. Grace was a creative and artistic person whose smile was unforgettable and infectious.

She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Caleigh Rayne Galloway; and her maternal grandparents, Wellene Johnson and Homer Johnson.

Survivors include her husband, Mark Lane Watts Jr., of the home; children, Tasia Jazmine Galloway, Rosslyn “Rosie” Aurora Dutrow, Anneliese Saleen Watts and Hunter Roush Watts; father and step-mother, Rusty and Susan Rhodes of Blue Ridge; mother and step-father, Carolyn and Barry Ross; paternal grandparents, Dennis and Ruby Rhodes; brothers, Toby “Bubba” Rhodes and David Dale and wife Dianne all of Morganton; sisters, Caitlyn Nichole Rhodes and Sara Louise Rhodes both of Blue Ridge; nephews, Laken Rhodes, Killian Dale and Greyson Rhodes.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, August 5, 2020, from Harmony Baptist Church with the Rev. Anthony Stonecipher and the Rev. Tim Hyde officiating. Music was provided by Sheila Davenport, Leah Pope and Dana Stanfield. Interment followed in the church cemetery with the Rev. Jo Dan Wilkins officiating, concluded with a memorial dove release.

The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: David Rhodes, Charles Ray, Daniel Davenport, Ricky Landress, David Dale and Tony Rhodes. The following gentlemen were selected to serve as honorary pallbearers: Ted Weaver, Jesse Cornelius and Kevin Galloway. A celebration of Grace’s life was held at her residence after the funeral services.

Memorial contributions may be made to the GoFundMe in her memory on the Amazing Grace Rhodes account.

