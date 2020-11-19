Body

Charles Gary Linderman, age 67, of Blue Ridge, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020, at his home.

Gary is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Linderman; son, Charles “Buddy” Linderman; sisters, Janet Linderman (Dennis Ledford), Joy (James) Stillwell, Betty Ann (Dickie) Womble, Michelle (Mark) Patterson; grandchildren, Kain Linderman, Iris Linderman, Kylie Linderman, Isaac Linderman, Bella Linderman and Jake Postelle; great-grandchild, Ezlynn Linderman; aunts, Kay Corn and Betty Loudermilk; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends also survive.

A private graveside service was conducted from the Hipps Chapel Church Cemetery with the Rev. Delmar Davenport officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help defray funeral expenses.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Copperhill was in charge of the arrangements.