The rescheduled memorial service for Garnett Dale will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at Calvary Baptist Church, 137 Hightower Road, Ball Ground, Georgia, 30107. All friends and family who knew and loved Garnett are welcome to attend. Social distancing guidelines are in place at the church, and masks will be provided at the door for those who choose.

Garnett went to his heavenly home on March 10, 2020, at the age of 83.

He worked in telecommunications for more than 30 years, and had been retired since 1987.

He is survived by Beverly, his beloved wife of 62 years, along with a large immediate and extended family who miss him greatly.

Garnett possessed an extraordinary amiable and loving spirit to which all people were drawn. Once you met him, you were no longer a stranger.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gideons www.gideons.org or American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org.