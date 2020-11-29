Body

Luis Fernando “Freddy” Gomez was called to eternity with our Heavenly Father November 13, 2020.

Freddy was born May 5, 1943 in Salamina, Colombia, South America. He retired from Kennedy Space Center. He was a resident of Mineral Bluff, from 2005 through 2018 and then moved to Grant, Florida.

Freddy is survived by his wife, Ann Willis Gomez; his four daughters (their husbands); and six grandchildren.

A celebration of life was held on November 21, 2020, at Fountainhead Memorial in Palm Bay, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations to support the free medical/dental clinic and food bank where Freddy volunteered much of his time.

If you wish to make a memorial contribution, please send a check to Morganton Baptist Association in Blue Ridge.