Frank Huffman

Frank Hugh Huffman, Sr., age 83, of Blue Ridge, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020, at his home.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Shirley Jean Couch Huffman; son and daughter-in-law, Frank H. Huffman, Jr. and Stephanie Huffman; daughter, Greta Mathis; brother, Thomas (Frankie) Huffman; sister-in-law, Shirley Ryder Huffman; sister-in-law, Mildred (Howard) Huffman; four grandchildren, Christopher Hall, Erica Dean, Sarah Huffman, and Garrett Huffman; and two great-grandchildren, Alyssa Marie Hall and Aaron Michael Dean.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. from the Akins of Blue Ridge chapel with the Rev. Matthew McDaniel officiating. Interment followed in the Mountain View Cemetery.

