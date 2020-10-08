Frank Gray

Body

Mr. Frank Edward Gray, age 66, of Blue Ridge, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020.

He was born in Fannin County, March 4, 1954, to the late Raleigh Clifford Gray and Marylene Thomas Gray. He was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Blairsville. Frank was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed playing with his grandchildren, hunting and reading. He also was a hard worker. Frank retired from Mohawk in Calhoun as an industrial machine mechanic and also worked for Whitepath FabTech.

He is also preceded in death by his brother, Calvin Denny Gray.

Frank is survived by his wife of 45 years, Betty Sue Payne Gray; daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Mike Allen; daughter, Melissa German; grandchildren, Candace German, Sydney German, Blake Picklesimer, Seth Picklesimer, Chloe Allen, Zeke Allen, Eli Allen and Holly O’Neal; siblings and their spouses, Carol Gray, Ruth and Joel Jordan, Cecil and Tricia Gray, Janice Anderson, Jerrell and Lisa Gray, Michael and Donna Gray, and Jeff and Jackie Gray; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family also survive.

Visitation was held Friday, October 2, 2020, from the Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge from 5 until 9 p.m.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com. Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.