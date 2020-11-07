Frank Drummonds

Body

Franklin “Frank” Boyd Drummonds, age 84, of Blue Ridge, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020, at his home.

He was born August 7, 1936, in Pell City, Alabama, to Thomas Drummonds and Ruth Vaughn Croft.

He was a member of Temple Baptist Church. Frank was an educator, principal and coach.

He was Superintendent of Schools in Pass Christian, Mississippi. He later came to Fannin County, where he became principal of Epworth Elementary and Fannin County Middle School.

He also served as the Director of Transportation and retired from his position within the superintendent’s office.

Frank was passionate about football and never failed to let you know of his tenure playing football for the Alabama Crimson Tide. ROLL TIDE!

He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Croft; father, Thomas Drummonds; and brother, Lloyd Drummonds.

Frank is survived by his wife of 39 years, Judy Drummonds; children and their spouses, Jay and Tanna Drummonds of Cashiers, North Carolina, Jeff and Kelly Drummonds of Boone, North Carolina, and Frankye Lynn and Charlie Banks of Hattiesburg, Mississippi; step-children, Jennifer Jacobs of Blue Ridge and Jamey and Jill Burnette of Blue Ridge; brother, Foster Drummonds; grandchildren, Cady Ridenhour, Cole Drummonds, Madelyn Drummonds, Shelby Drummonds, Taylor Drummonds, Savannah Drummonds, Kinley Drummonds, Luke Drummonds, Nathan Banks, Patrick Banks, Kara Burgess, Julie Petty, Cody Jacobs, Bryce Burnette, and Brody Burnette; and great-granddaughter, Natalie Banks.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, November 2, 2020, from the Akins Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Roger Beck officiating. Music was provided by Jay and Jeff Drummonds. Interment followed in the Chastain Memorial Park Cemetery. Rex Miller, Alan Ward, Sammy Williams, Cody Jacobs, Nathan Banks and Jamey Burnette served as pallbearers.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.