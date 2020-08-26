Body

Mary Frances Stanley, age 70, of Blue Ridge, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020, at her home.

She was born September 3, 1949, in Epworth, to the late Bud McDaniel and Louise Nicholson McDaniel.

Frances was a member of Gospel Light Baptist Church. She and her husband, Lee, owned and operated a convenience store, and she also retired from Levi Strauss. Frances loved her grandchildren and enjoyed keeping up with friends and family on Facebook. She enjoyed playing bingo.

She is also preceded in death by her brother, Harold Dexter.

Frances is survived by her husband, Lee A. Stanley; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Stacey Bell; son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Molly Stanley; brother, Jerry McDaniel; and grandchildren, Chandler (Emily) Bell, Katie (Samantha) Bell, Colby Bell, Noah Stanley, Maggie Stanley and Lily Stanley.

Graveside services were conducted Friday, August 21, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the Stanley Church of Christ Cemetery with Brother Freddy Thomas officiating. Stacey Bell, Colby Bell, Jerry McDaniel, Johnny Adams, Oliver “Moose” Walden, and Scott Stanley served as pallbearers.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.