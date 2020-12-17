Evelyn Morris

Body

Evelyn Catherine Morris, 89, passed away peacefully and entered Heaven’s gate Saturday, December 12, 2020.

Born February 27, 1931, in Blue Ridge, she was a daughter of the late Greene and Lemma Golden.

Evelyn resided in Syracuse, New York, for many years, having retired from Lemoyne College. She later moved to Port Orange, Florida, where she enjoyed retirement with her husband, Wayne.

After Florida, she moved to Georgetown, Pennsylvania, and was a resident of Blair Personal Care for many years.

Evelyn was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was an excellent cook who made the best fried chicken.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Morris.

Surviving are two sons, Carmen (Sue) Spara, of Georgetown, Pennsulvania and Jayson (Val) Spara of Mineral, Virginia; two grandchildren, Kristy Spara and C. D. Spara; her great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID 19, all services will be private.

She will be laid to rest at the Golden Family Cemetery, in Blue Ridge.

The family would like to thank Good Samaritan Hospice at Heritage Valley, Beaver, for all of their kindness and loving care of Evelyn during her final days.

A very special thank you to Blair Personal Care Home for their extraordinary care of Evelyn throughout the years.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Evelyn’s name may be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Crippled Children.

Arrangements by Tatalovich Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., CENTER TWP., 3475 Brodhead Road, Monaca, Pennsylvania, 15061.