Eugene Rutkowski

Mr. Eugene Joseph Rutkowski Jr., age 68, of Little Creek Crossing, Cherry Log, died peacefully at his home Thursday, October 22, 2020.

“Gene,” as he was well known, was born in Chicago, Illinois, a son of Eugene Joseph and Lorraine (Orzechowski) Rutkowski Sr. Gene had moved to the Cherry Log area 20 years ago from Woodville, Mississippi. He enjoyed fishing, playing the drums, and vacationing to the islands. Most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren. Gene was a local real estate agent and owned his own fly fishing company. He was of the Catholic faith.

Survivors include three daughters and sons-in-law, Gwen (Riley) Trisler, of St. Francisville, Louisiana, Amber (Alton) Guidry of Ellijay, Georgia, and Amy (Bennett) Jones of St. Francisville; two brothers, Roland Rutkowski of Cullman, Alabama, and Ronald Rutkowski of Jasper, Alabama; six grandchildren, Justin Ryan, Tucker Ryan, Angel Guidry, Alyson Guidry, Katelyn Jones and John Wallace Jones; he also leaves behind several beloved nieces and nephews.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church Youth Fund in St. Francisville, Louisiana.

Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville was in charge of the arrangements.

