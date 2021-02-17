Body

James Eric McFarland, age 53, of Copperhill, passed away Sunday, February 7, 2021, at Fannin Regional Hospital.

He was born July 26, 1967, in Copperhill. Eric was an automobile mechanic. He enjoyed golf, outdoors and working on cars. Eric was a member of Maple Grove Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, James McFarland and Elizabeth Mathis McFarland; and son, Nicki McFarland.

Survivors are son, Adam McFarland; daughter, Lacy Brown; grandson, Cohutta Brown; brothers, Scott Snow and James Mathis; and nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Graveside services were conducted Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. from the Maple Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Jonathan Smith officiating. Music was provided by Nakema Smith, Abie Smith and Gracie Smith.

Interment followed in the Maple Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers were Cohutta Brown, Julis Stanley, Travis Stanley, Robert Mathis, Brady Hughes, Denver Davis, Keith Hyatt, Jamie Mathis and Jud Nix.

There was no public visitation at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Copperhill was in charge of the arrangements.