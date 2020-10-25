Body

Ms. Emily Elaine Nix, age 27, of Blue Ridge, passed away October 9, 2020, at her home.

She was born in Blue Ridge, January 8, 1993. She was a 2011 graduate of Fannin County High School and was currently employed with Home Depot in Blue Ridge as a customer service representative.

Her survivors include her mother and step-father, Stacy and Benjie Ensley; father, Tony Nix, all of Blue Ridge; brothers, Braylon Nix of Blue Ridge and Stephen and Sarah Ensley of Greensboro, North Carolina; sisters, Ally Nix and Tameron Nix; and her fiancé, Isaiah Cordell all of Blue Ridge; maternal grandmother, Carol and Donald Roberts of Morganton; maternal grandfather, Jackie Queen of Epworth; paternal grandparents, Wesley and Irene Ensley of Morganton; special grandmother, Ruby L. “Nanny” Turner, of Blue Ridge; uncles, Paul Queen of Ellijay, Georgia, Chris Ensley of Blue Ridge and Jerry Nix and wife Lucy of Turtletown; cousins, Hailey Queen and her fiancé, Joe Bennett, and Weston Ensley; and her feline companion, Hemla.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 1 p.m. from the Akins Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Michael Collis and the Rev. Mike and DeDe England officiating.

Interment followed in the Young’s Chapel Baptist Church cemetery with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Braylon Nix, Stephen Ensley, Benjie Ensley, Chris Ensley, Paul Queen, Jerry Nix, Isaiah Cordell and Steve Gray.

The following gentlemen were selected to serve as honorary pallbearers: Wesley Ensley, Jackie Queen, Donald Roberts, Carl Patterson, Butch Anderson and the Rev. Michael Collis.

For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to the college fund of Ally and Tameron Nix at www.gofundme.com/f/college-fund-for-emilys-sisters.

