Mrs. Ellen Melton, age 86, of Copperhill, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at her home.

Mrs. Melton was born in McCaysville, October 12, 1933, to the late Andrew L. Hughes and Dollie Gertrude Hughes. She worked as a waitress for the Yellow Jacket Restaurant for over 40 years. Mrs. Melton was a member of the McCaysville Church of God.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Otis Walter Melton; and siblings, Rhoda Green, Claude Hughes, Paul Hughes, Violet Callihan, Andrew Hughes, Elaine Stuart, Mary Green, Floy Curtis, Alwayne Campbell and Wilburn Hughes.

She is survived by her son, Allan Melton of Copperhill; daughter and son-in-law, Charlotte and Rick Curtis, of Copperhill; grandchildren, Michelle (Aaron) Lewis, Kelly (Nathan) Henson, Brett (Ashley) Curtis, Michael (Sandy) Melton and Jason (Nickee) Melton; great-grandchildren, Blake Satterfield, Michael Lewis, Callie Lewis, Brody Henson, Sadie Henson, Brayden Curtis, Jax Curtis, Will Melton, Levi Melton, and Caleb Melton; 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 3 p.m. from the Akins Chapel with the Rev. Brett Curtis officiating. Eulogy was by Al Melton. Music was by Benny Picklesimer and Rick Curtis. Pallbearers were Michael Lewis, Michael Melton, Jason Melton, Nathan Henson, Blake Satterfield, Aaron Lewis, Brody Henson, and Levi Melton. Interment followed in Bethel Church cemetery with the Rev. Aaron Lewis officiating.

Condolences may sent to the family at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of arrangements.