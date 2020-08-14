Elizabeth Patterson

Body

Elizabeth Ann Patterson, age 50, of Epworth, went home to be with the Lord Friday, July 31, 2020. Ms. Patterson was born September 26, 1969, in Greensboro, North Carolina, to the late Harold Patterson and Patricia Foster McClamry. Elizabeth is preceded in death by her grandparents, Mamie and L.T. Foster, father, Harold Patterson, and stepfather, Bill McGlamry. She was reunited in Heaven with her dear aunt, Beth Carter, who passed away August 2, 2020.

Liz worked for many years in property management. She served as vice president of mergers and acquisitions for Merryland Investments in Augusta, Georgia. “Lizzie” attended Harbor Ministries in McCaysville, where she is remembered by many friends as a beautiful lady with tremendous courage, a winning smile and a caring heart.

Survivors include her mother, Patricia Foster McGlamry; uncle and aunt, Chuck and Betty Foster; cousins, Luke Foster, Sandy Foster Malecki, Scott Carter, and Dave Carter. She will also be missed by her beloved pets, Mara, Mandy, and Kat.

Memorial services will scheduled at a later date.

