Body

Elgin Patterson, age 82, of Blue Ridge, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Frances Patterson; children, Elliott John Patterson, James Benjamin Patterson, Wayne Patterson and Fredia Brock; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Memorial services were conducted Wednesday, August 5, 2020, from the Akins Funeral Home chapel with the Rev. Ricky Hicks officiating. Music was provided by Melissa Hicks.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge wass in charge of the arrangements.