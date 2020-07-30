Body

Miss Eiron Taylor Welch, age 19, of Blue Ridge, passed away July 22, 2020, in McCaysville.

She was born in Fannin County, March 31, 2001. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Epworth, and a 2019 graduate of the Fannin County Comprehensive High School and pursuing a degree for nursing at North Georgia Technical College.

She is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Stanley Ledford.

Eiron was a kindhearted person with a beautiful soul. She lit up every room with a single smile or a crazy dance move. She had an infectious laugh and an obsession with giraffes. Her favorite food was canned tuna, which she loved to eat on the church bus or in a small hotel room during soccer tournaments making everyone yell at her for the stink.

She was a giving and selfless person, going out of her way to cheer up the sad or include and welcome a stranger. She was a master at hide and seek when it came to soccer conditioning.

She made sacrifices for the ones she loved and never left without saying “I love you” and hugging you. She was a brave and courageous young woman who was independent, but never afraid to ask for help. She made an impact on many lives throughout her community and there will always be an Eiron shaped hole missing in the hearts of all the friends and family of Eiron Welch.

Survivors include her mother, Tyechia Ledford; father, Corey Welch; step-father, Eddie Cross; maternal grandparents, Marcus and Carolyn Ponton, Johnny Searcy and Angela Arp; maternal great-grandmother, Emma Lou Ledford; special grandparents, George and Carolyn Allen, affectionately known as “Nanny Sue” and “Pawpaw;” paternal grandparents, Rick and Pat Welch; brothers, Jordan Ledford and Patrick Welch; half-sister, Jozie Welch; aunts and uncles, Madison Ponton, Matthew Ponton, Michael Ponton, Taylor Ponton, Charlene and Jeff Allen, Angela and Jeff Dills, Susie Payne, Stanley Dills, Eddie Dills, and Summer Welch; special aunt and uncle, Tracy and Mike Sosbee; special sisters, Kaylee Wehunt, Sarah Sosbee and Hannah Nelson; cousins, Victoria Allen, Greg and Holly Allen, Joseph Dills, Jennifer Dills, Cassandra Dillard, Jason Thurman, Crystal Payne, Nathan Long, Ryan Dills, Beth Dills and Mandy Dills; and numerous relatives and close friends also survive.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, July 25, 2020, from the Akins Funeral Home with the Rev. Chris Clark, the Rev. Dr. Tom Jordan and the Rev. Scott Mathis officiating. Music was provided by Jordan Ledford, Melinda Cox, Page Reynolds, Jennifer Dills and Adam Farmer. Interment followed in the Epworth Baptist Church cemetery with the following serving as pallbearers: Sarah Sosbee, Hannah Nelson, Dusty Ware, Anthony Walden, Darvin Couch, Greg Allen, Jordan Ledford and Patrick Welch. The Youth of First Baptist Church of Epworth served as an honorary escort.

Memorial Contributions may be made in memory of Eiron’s late special friend, Kristen Sisson, to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (Georgia Chapter) at fight.cff.org.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge, was in charge of the arrangements.