Ebby O’Neal

George Edward O’Neal Jr., “Ebby,” age 77, of McCaysville, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the PruittHealth of Blue Ridge. He was born on June 1, 1943, in McCaysville, to the late George Edward O’Neal and Louise Payne O’Neal.

He loved farming. Ebby was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church and the McCay Lodge #423 F&AM.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lucille Mathis O’Neal; and son, Ricky Edward O’Neal.

Survivors are his daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca Ann Davis and Richard of Morganton; grandsons, Richard Brett Davis, Bradley Ryan Davis and Matthew Edward O’Neal; great-grandson, Riley Brett Davis; and brother, Billy Clark O’Neal.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. from the Macedonia Baptist Church with the Rev. Steve O’Neal and the Rev. Kenny O’Neal officiating. Music was by Joey, Lori, Tommasina and Taylor O’Neal. Pallbearers were Richard Davis, Jamie Cantrell, Russell Cantrell, Ranier Mathis, Jonas Alfredson and Waylon O’Neal. Honorary Pallbearers were Donald Stewart, Darrell Stewart, Clyde Welch and John McClure. Interment followed in the Patterson Cemetery with Masonic Rites provided by McCay Lodge #423 F&AM.

