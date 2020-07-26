Dr. James Haymore

Body

Dr. James M. Haymore III, passed into glory surrounded by family July 13, 2020, just one month short of his 87th birthday.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris; parents, J.M. Haymore Jr. and Madeline Prince Haymore; and a sister, Rachel Pruitt.

Living loved ones include his wife of five years, Kay Brown Haymore; his children, Jim IV, (Teresa B.) Dan, (Teresa P.), Janet, Stephen, Philip (Tiffany); along with seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and step children Becky Morgan, Londa Shelton, and Bill Brown.

To say that Dr. Haymore was loved by many would be an understatement. He was a great father that set a tremendous example to his sons and daughter and later to his grandkids. He had such an impact on the lives of his family, but he touched the lives of everyone he ministered too.

His ministries were far reaching with a medical practice that spanned 50 years, 25 of which were in Fannin County, delivering hundreds of babies. While physical well-being was part of being a doctor, his concern for his patient’s mental and spiritual well-being was just as important to him.

Other ministries included speaking and singing at numerous churches. He was always involved at the churches he belonged to as a deacon, Sunday School teacher and choir member. He also served as a Gideon doing what he could to spread the Word of God.

Some of his greatest joy came from being a cattle farmer often joking with his family that he wanted a new calf for his birthday or Christmas.

He raised his children with a strong work ethic because of his love of farming but nothing surpassed his love for his family and his Savior.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at 2 p.m from Hemptown Baptist Church with the Rev. David Whitener officiating. Brian Huffman and Alisa Stanley provided music.

Interment followed in the church cemetery with Jim Haymore, Josh Haymore, D.J. Haymore, Xander Haymore, Ben Trescott, and Greg Edwards serving as pallbearers.

Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Dr. Haymore to the Gideons International, Blue Ridge Camp at P.O. Box 1375, Blue Ridge, GA 30513.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge is in charge of the arrangements.