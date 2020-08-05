Douglas Payne

Body

Douglas Randolph Payne, 78, husband of Sharon Purdy Payne, passed away, July 2, 2020, at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia.

Born in Whitestone, Georgia, he was the son of the late James Howard and Eula Mae Wright Payne. Douglas formerly worked at Moon’s Drug store as a medical supply technician and attended Mt. Tabor Baptist Church, where he was a deacon and Sunday school teacher.

Douglas is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Sharon Purdy Payne; son, Mike Payne and wife, Kelly, of Westminster; brother, William Payne and wife, Sue, of Cornelia, Georgia; sister, Mary Williamson of McCaysville; two grandchildren, Katie Payne and Hannah Payne; two great-grandchildren, Van Payne and Charlie Payne-Wade, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Douglas was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Randy Steven; grandson, Randy Garrick Payne; a great-grandchild, Jazzlyn Mae Payne; a brother, James Wilford Payne; and a sister, Nancy Payne.

A memorial service was held Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Mount Tabor Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Douglas’s memory to American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231.

