Dorothy Koster

Mrs. Dorothy Jane McClure Koster, aged 87, of Cameron Hall, Ellijay, Georgia, died unexpectedly Monday, July 20, 2020.

Formerly of Loving Road, Mineral Bluff, she was preceded in death by her husband Heinz Koster.

Mrs. Koster was born May 27, 1933, in Toledo, Ohio, the daughter of the late Richard A. McClure and Beryl Fleming McClure. She was a graduate of Duke University and worked as a computer analyst for N.A.S.A. Later she worked for Florida Power & Light.

Locally, Mrs. Koster was active in the Fannin County Republican Women and FBL Retirees. She was a member of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Blue Ridge. Having no close relatives, St. Luke’s was her family. At St. Luke’s, she was active in the women’s group and for many years coordinated the prizes for the Blue Ridge Community Easter Egg Hunt.

A service of committal and interment will be held Sunday, August 2, 2020, following the 9:30 a.m. morning services at St. Luke’s Church with the Rev. Victor H. Morgan, church rector, officiating. Special friend Rosanne Johnston will speak. A later celebration of her life will be held upon the cessation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke’s Church, P.O. Box 1821, Blue Ridge, Georgia, 30513.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Henry-Cochran Funeral Home of Blue Ridge.

