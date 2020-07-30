Donald Jones

Body

Donald Stephen Jones, 65, of Ellijay, Georgia, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020.

Steve is survived by his parents and one son, Brandon Rider Jones (Kim Huff Jones); four grandchildren, Olivia Marie Jones, Gage Crew, Luke Jones and Kayla Jones; his sister Sandra Boyd; nephew Chad Cox; and niece Casey Evans (Chris).

A memorial service was conducted Friday, July 17, from the Floral Memory Garden in Albany, Georgia.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.