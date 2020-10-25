Don Dilbeck

Body

Mr. Donald “Don” Henry Dilbeck, age 79, of Ducktown, passed away October 11, 2020.

He was born on October 11, 1942, in Ducktown, to the late Cloys Dilbeck and Lois Payne Dilbeck. Mr. Dilbeck was a member of the Ocoee Street Church of Christ (formerly McCaysville Church of Christ) where he was an elder and taught Bible classes for many years. He was a 1962 graduate of Copper Basin High School.

Occupationally, he worked at the Tennessee Chemical Company for 34 years until its closure, and later managed the Copper Basin Utility until his retirement in 2015. He was an avid outdoorsman, known for his love of hunting, fishing and beekeeping. He had a passion for UT football and Dodgers baseball and coached Babe Ruth Baseball for many years, having a positive influence on the lives of many boys in the area.

Mr. Dilbeck was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara Jean Poe Dilbeck; brother, Jerry Dilbeck; and sister and brother-in-law, Nancy Dilbeck Barnes (Billy Joe).

Survivors include sons and daughters-in-law, Glynn and Sandy Dilbeck of Bethpage, Tennessee, and Tim and Melissa Dilbeck of Ducktown; five grandchildren, Marissa Dilbeck Wells (Christian) of Millersville, Tennessee, Emily Dilbeck (Levi Bailey) of Greensboro, North Carolina, Jake Dilbeck (Caroline) of Ducktown, Garrett Dilbeck (Ashleigh) of Lafayette, Tennessee, and Cole Dilbeck of Ducktown; four great-grandchildren, Clayton Shrum of Gallatin, Tennessee, Eliza Dilbeck of Lafayette, Tennessee, Emberly Wells of Millersville, Tennessee, and Braydyn Dilbeck of Lafayette, Tennessee; his siblings, Doug Dilbeck (Jodie) of Ducktown, Peggy Dilbeck Abercrombie of Blairsville, Georgia, Danny Dilbeck (Una Vee) of Ducktown, the Rev. Ronnie Dilbeck (Susie) of Ranger, North Carolina; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-laws, Stella Poe Sutton (late Howard Sutton) of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sam Poe (Patsy) of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sue Poe Wilson of Jasper, Tennessee, Janie Poe Troxell (Edward) of Bridgeport, Alabama, and Dorothy Mae Poe Richey (Wayne) of Ider, Alabama; many beloved nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

The family received friends at the funeral home Friday evening, October 16, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

A private memorial service for family and church congregation only followed Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 12 p.m. from the Ocoee Street Church of Christ, 661 Ocoee Street, Copperhill. Minister Keith Ritchie and Minister Brandon Jones officiated. Congregational music was led by Bruce Pack. Serving as honorary pallbearers: Jake Dilbeck, Garrett Dilbeck, Cole Dilbeck, Dwight Dilbeck, Stevie Abercrombie, Nick Dilbeck and Jeremy Dilbeck. Interment will follow at a later date at the Church of Christ Cemetery in Blue Ridge. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to: Gospel Broadcasting Network 8900 Germantown Road. Olive Branch, Mississippi, 38654 or at www.gbntv.org.

