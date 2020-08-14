Diane Yarborough

Body

Diane Cole Yarborough, age 76, of Blue Ridge, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at her home.

Mrs. Yarborough was born February 25, 1944, in Mineral Bluff, to the late Frank Cole and the late Winifred Warren Cole.

She was a member of the Mineral Bluff Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by six siblings, Alvin Cole, Warren Cole, Lucille Cole Bubsey, J.D. Cole, John Dorsey Cole, Doyle Cole; and grandson, Josh Crane.

Survivors include her daughter, Shirley Crane; son, Bryan (Sherry) Wright, son, Tim (Karen) Wright; daughter, Tracy (Ray) Moore; two sisters, Deane Dillard and Martha Smith; brother, Benny Cole; and her twin brother, Duane Cole; 11 grandchildren, Kevin Ralston, Brett Panter, Brad Wright, Cody Panter, Jacob Wright, Krystal Hunter, Daniel Wright, Austin Wright, Dillion Wright, Jessica Moore; and five great-grandchildren.

Diane was a sweet person who loved her family and friends. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

There will be no services at this time.

A celebration of Diane’s life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the charity of your choice in remembrance of Diane.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Finch-Cochran Funeral Home of McCaysville.

You may send condolences to the family and sign the guest register at www.cochranfuneralhomes.com.