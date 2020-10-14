Dessie Kinser

Body

Dessie Norton Kinser, age 89, of Palmetto, Georgia, experienced her glorified birthday October 5, 2020, in Fulton County, Georgia.

She was born in Fannin County July 25, 1931, the daughter of the late William Harvey and Pell Mira Wishon Norton. She was proud of her mountain heritage. Over the years, Dessie worked outside of the home in the sewing industry, retiring from Georgia Industries for the Blind, where she worked as a supervisor. She was a servant for her Lord, a devoted member of Providence Baptist Church in Palmetto, since 1962, and a faithful prayer warrior.

She also served the Lord in Providence Baptist Church through singing in the church choir, teaching Sunday school and being the custodian for the past 50 years. She was very active in visiting others and volunteering through church, as she shared Christ’s love with lending a helping hand, food and fellowship. Even during the living of her last days, she continually thought of others, sharing her homemade jelly, pickles and canned green beans from her garden. A humble servant, she baked and delivered apple pies to shut-ins and the sick in the community.

Dessie was talented in the art of quilting, and recently had accomplished, along with the help of her daughters, producing 25 quilts for the family as Christmas gifts. Dessie was an amazing and Godly woman who will be missed by many.

Also preceding her in death was her loving husband, Verlin L. Kinser. As she was the last of nine children, her deceased siblings include: Elsie Lowman, Thomas Norton, Perry Norton, Delsie Queen, Harley Norton, Dollie Adams, Johnnie Norton and C.J. Norton. One grandchild, Bonnie Rigney Wheeling, preceded her in death as well.

Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Linda and Doug Rigney and Patti and Terry Hughes, all of Palmetto; Pam and Doug Cordle of Moreland, Georgia; and Michelle and Roth Hutcheson, also of Palmetto; grandchildren and their spouses, Misty and Mindy Rigney, Amanda and Tim West, Michael and Espy Hughes, Katie and Luke Hammock, Austin Cordle, Cody and Chynna Cordle, Houston and Rissa Hutcheson, McKinley Hutcheson, Colten Hutcheson and Carter Hutcheson; great- grandchildren, Hope Wheeling, Angel Wheeling, Emily West, Sammy West, Lily Hughes and Jameson Hutcheson; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 1 p.m. from the Akins Funeral Home with the Rev. Claude Mathis and the Rev. Bryan Bentley officiating. Music was provided by Derrec Oliver, Dessie’s daughters, and accompanied by Renee Siler. Interment followed in the New Antioch Baptist Church cemetery with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Austin Cordle, Cody Cordle, Luke Hammock, Michael Hughes, Houston Hutcheson, McKinley Hutcheson and Tim West.

Junior pallbearers were Colten and Carter Hutcheson.

For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to one of the following: 1. Providence Baptist Church Van Fund, c/o Elaine Bryant at 7645 Campbellton Redwine Road, Palmetto, Georgia, 30268, or 2.The ALS Association at http://www.alsa.org/donate/giving/gifts-in-tribute.html.

