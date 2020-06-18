Dennis Wilson

Body

Staff Sgt. Dennis Lee Wilson Sr., U.S.M.C. (Retired) passed away at his home March 26, 2020, surrounded by family and Friends.

Dennis was born August 28, 1944, in Blue Ridge to the late Arthur (A.J.) and Margaret (Jean) Ross Wilson. He was a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church of Copperhill, and after graduating high school Dennis quickly joined the United States Marine Corps to serve and protect his country. This passion to serve his country turned into a 22 year career.

During this time, he served in the Vietnam War and was the recipient of The Cross of Gallantry, two Purple Hearts, along with many other military honors. His passion for the Marine Corps was infectious, which led him to be a mentor to several up and coming young military men.

Along with the passion to serve his country and the Marine Corps, Dennis had a competitive spirit, and loved Friday night football games, golf and watching his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren compete in sports of all kinds.

Dennis was survived by his wife of 56 years, Lougenia Godfrey, who shared his love for sports, traveling, the beach, and good seafood. Also surviving are his children, sons, Dennis Lee (Becky) Wilson Jr. of Ellijay, Jon (Julie) Wilson of Farner; daughters, Joy (Roger) Stiles of Epworth, Lori Nan Wilson, Margaret Wilson both of McCaysville; brothers, Robert “Bill” (Fredrica) Wilson of Turtletown and James (Mary Jo) Wilson of Young Harris; sister, Adonna (George) Lickliter of Buena Vista, Georgia; grandchildren, Jennifer (Brandon) Green, Amanda (Derek) Kern, Brandon (Alesha) Stiles, Noah Wilson, Maggie Wilson, Ivie Wilson, Iris Wilson, Ireland Wilson, and Janie Wilson; great-grandchildren, Jailyn Wright, Jordyn-Rae Green, Charlee Kern, Thor Kern, Karleigh-Jayne Stiles, Bonnie Stiles and Vincent Johnson.

Dennis’ wishes were to be cremated. A memorial service and celebration of life was conducted Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the Akins Funeral Home with the Rev. Tom Reed officiating. Military honors were provided by the United States Marine Corps. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or The First United Methodist Church of Copperhill Scholarship Fund.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Copperhill is in charge of the arrangements.