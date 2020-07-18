Della Ross

Body

Mrs. Della Lois Ross, age 87, of Pruitt Health Care passed away June 5, 2020 in Blue Ridge.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Joyce Ross of Mineral Bluff; step-son, Steve Ross of Morganton; step-daughter, Regina Panter of Blue Ridge; nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service was Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in the Pan-Will Cemetery with the Rev. Michael Collis officiating.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.