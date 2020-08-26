Body

Ms. Deborah “Debbie” Spruill, age 65 of Blairsville, went Home to be with the Lord Saturday, August 15, 2020.

Debbie was born December 16, 1954, in Atlanta Georgia, the daughter of the late Charlie Manon Spruill Jr., and Garnys Crowe Spruill. She was a member of Oak Hill Independent Church in Ellijay.

Ms. Spruill was a graduate of Emory University College, and worked as an academic services coordinator at Emory College.

Locally, she worked as a child support agent for the State of Georgia until her retirement in 2016.

She loved the Lord, people, animals and nature.

She enjoyed hiking, camping, road trips, drive-in theaters and watching classic movies.

In addition to her parents, Ms. Spruill was preceded in death by her brother, Cliff Spruill.

Survivors include an aunt, Margaret Spruill Duren; uncle and aunt, Carl and Ruby Spruill; cousins; friends and her church family.

A graveside service will be held Saturday August 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Oak Hill Independent Church, with Pastor Chris Henson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oak Hill Independent Church, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or Homeward Bound Pet Rescue, Inc., in memory of Debbie.

Bernhardt Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.