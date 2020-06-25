Body

Walter David Johnson (aka Dave Johnson), 81, died February 14, 2020, at Piedmont Mountainside Hospital in Jasper, Georgia.

He was born September 26, 1938, in Boston, Massachusetts, the son of William Johnson and Emily Richardson Johnson.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Cindy Gail Johnson, are his sons, David Johnson, Erik (Kelly) Johnson and Kurt (Sheila) Johnson; his brother, Richard Johnson; and six grandchildren.

David served in the military after graduating from Thayer Academy in 1956 and later graduated from the University of Vermont.

David was widowed in 2016 after 54 years of marriage to Carol Moyer and remarried in 2019 to his surviving wife Cindy.

He began a successful career with IBM and continued his career with Informatics, Mohawk, Heery Engineering and a few others.

David was a long-time active member of the Mountain Light Unitarian Universalist Church in Ellijay.

A private celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 11, 2020, with family and close friends.