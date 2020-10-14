David Barnes

Body

David Keith Barnes, age 59, of Blue Ridge, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020. He was born July 29, 1961, in Fort Valley, Georgia, to James Ira Barnes and Martha Clara Sherwood Barnes.

He was a member of Chamlee Memorial Baptist Church in Fort Valley.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Ira Barnes.

He is survived by his mother, Martha Barnes; siblings, Wyndall (Patricia) Barnes, Wanda Tanner, and Sandra Linder; nieces and nephews, Daniel Barnes, Angel (Nathan) Chancey, Jessica Linder, Brian McElmurray, and Susan (Brent) Patterson; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Hailey McElmurray, Easton Chancey, Zack McElmurray, Sydney Chancey, Reed Chancey, and Olivia Patterson.

A memorial service will be conducted at a later date to celebrate David’s life.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.