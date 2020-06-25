Danny Hopkins

Body

Danny Ray Hopkins, age 58, of Turtletown, passed away June 13, 2020, in the Tenova Health Care in Cleveland, Tennessee.

He was born in Cherokee County, North Carolina, December 14, 1961. Danny was a long time over the road truck driver and had been employed by Classic Express Trucking in Cleveland, Tennessee. He had also been attending Maple Grove Baptist Church.

Those preceding him in death include his mother, Betty Louise Bryant Hopkins; grandchild, Paisley Hopkins; and niece, Jessica Hunter.

Survivors include his wife, Terri Frady Hopkins of the home; children, Marissa Hopkins of Turtletown, Luke Stiles and Robin (Artie) Baxter all of Lincolnton, North Carolina; father, Hobert and wife, June Hopkins of Turtletown; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sue and Buster Hunter of Turtletown, Tammy and Mike Ledford of Blue Ridge, and Becky and Mike Worley of Ocoee, Tennessee; grandchildren, Ella and Bryson Baxter and Ethan Murphy.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 1 p.m. from the Akins Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jonathan Smith officiating. Music was be provided by Nakema, Gracie and Abby Smith. Interment followed in the Zion Hill Cemetery with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Jason Bryant, Jamie Bryant, Timmy Hopkins, Kenny Hunter, Daniel Skelton, Casey Skelton, Josh Cole and Joe Akens. The following gentlemen were selected to serve as honorary pallbearers: Chris Hopkins, Charles Kimsey and Ray Akens.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Copperhill was in charge of the arrangements.