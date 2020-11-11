Body

Dan Ronald Dale, age 82, of Copperhill, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020, in Athens, Tennessee.

He was born September 19, 1938, to the late Windom Ronald Dale and the late Ruth Geraldine Davis Dale. Mr. Dale was a native of the Basin area, a U. S. Navy Veteran, and worked as an elevator mechanic for many years. Dan enjoyed woodworking, woodturning, reading, movies, good food, loving on people and being outside in the natural world.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father; and by his late wife, Frances Ramsey German Dale.

Survivors include his daughter, Amy Dale (the Rev. Max) Reddick; son, Alexander Justin Dale; the love of his life, Peggy Walter Kilpatrick; sister, Linda Dale Nickle; brothers, Barry Windom (Joyce) Dale, William Ricky (Kathy) Dale, Rodney Keith (Linda) Dale, and Jonathan Eric (Belinda) Dale; grandchildren, Madeline Kathleen Reddick, Airman Knox Leonard Reddick and Lucy Elizabeth Reddick; and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.

A family graveside service is planned for a later date at Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Postelle.

Arrangements entrusted to the Finch-Cochran Funeral Home of McCaysville. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to the Alzheimer’s Association of Tennessee, at www.alztennessee.org

You may send condolences to the family and sign the guest register at www.cochranfuneralhomes.com