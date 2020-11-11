Clara Lynn

Body

Clara Lea Lynn, age 86, of Turtletown, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at her home.

Clara is survived by her daughters, Patricia Graham of Lyons, Georgia, Melissa Green of Turtletown, and Karen Deal of Georgia; brother, John Simonds of Gastonia, North Carolina; sisters, Ruth Iverster of Young Harris, Georgia, and Nell Hampton of Andrews, North Carolina; 21 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, November 7, 2020, p.m. from the Turtletown Church of God of Prophecy with the Rev. Sam Morrow officiating. Interment followed at the Turtletown Church of God of Prophecy Cemetery.

