Charles Edward Luce, age 88, of Blue Ridge, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

He was born September 24, 1931, in Dunkirk, New York, to the late Charles Luce and Ella Marsh Luce. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War and later worked as a mechanic.

He is also preceded in death by his wife, Natalie Janet Malkowski Luce; and grandson, Aaron Lucas.

Charles is survived by his children, Gary (Judith) Luce, Scott (Wendy) Luce, and Debbie (Ronald) Lucas; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A graveside service was conducted Saturday, July 25, 2020, from the Copper Ridge Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Dr. Tom Jordan officiating.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge is in charge of the arrangements.