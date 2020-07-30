Charity Burns

Body

Charity Jarrett Burns, age 37, of Epworth, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at home.

Survivors are her husband of 10 years, William Burns of Epworth; father, Mike Jarrett; mother, Linda Jarrett; brother and sister-in-law, Jeremiah Jarrett (Kelli); grandparents, Ned and Peggy Jarrett and Lou Vinna Merrell; nephews, Jacob Jarrett and Dalton West; cousins, Harlee Gilliam, Michael Piper, Adam Piper and Keely Piper;

Graveside services were conducted Tuesday, July 21, 2020, from Friendship #3 Baptist Church Cemetery.

