Clarence “CH” Hayden Cole Jr., age 41, of Mineral Bluff, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020.

Survivors are his wife, Lisa Cole; son, Christopher Cole; daughters, Sabrina Cole (Austin) and Alexandria Cole; granddaughter, Raelyn Bradburn; sisters, Joann Dotson (David), Shirley Davis and Susan Baker; several nieces, nephews and other family members also survive.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, July 8, at the Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge chapel. Interment was in the New Liberty Baptist Church cemetery.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge is in charge of the arrangements.