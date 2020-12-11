Carolyn Sanders

Body

Carolyn Smith Sanders, age 91, of Mineral Bluff, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, at her home.

She was born in Florence, South Carolina, June 24, 1929, to the late Archie H. Smith and Carolyn Thompson Smith. Carolyn worked as a dispatcher for AAA Motorclub. She enjoyed ballroom dancing, loved attending the Sun Coast Cathedral Church in St. Petersburg, Florida, and spending time with her family and many friends.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; spouse, William B. Sanders Jr.; daughter, Deborah Lynn Sanders; and brother, Howell “Buddy” Smith.

Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Patricia S. (Wyndall) Barnes; sons and daughters-in-law, Michael T. (Pam) Sanders, Gregory B. (Elsa) Sanders, Jeffrey W. (June) Sanders, and Stephen C. (Maggie) Sanders; grandchildren, Angela, Todd, Kristina, Jeffrey Jr., Heather, Daniel, Susan, Chad, Kevin and Tammy; and many great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in St. Petersburg, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association online at alz.org.

