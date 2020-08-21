Carole Patterson

Body

Carole K. Patterson, 75, a Morganton/Blue Ridge resident died peacefully in her sleep Saturday, August 8, 2020, after a brief battle with lung cancer.

Survivors include her daughter Rene (Mike); her grandchildren, Hannah (Michael) and Grant; her sister Priscilla (Joe); nephews Sean (Nikki) and Ryan (Melissa); nieces Erinn, Brigid, Kelly (JP), Mary (Chris) and Dawn (Jason).

She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Mina, and her brother, Mike.

She truly cherished her friends in the Dothan, Montgomery and Blue Ridge areas.

Donations can be made on line or by check to the Good Samaritans of Fannin County in Carole’s honor.