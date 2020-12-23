Carol Shields

Body

Carol Meaders Shields, known to several generations in Fannin County as Ms. Shields, passed away on December 15, 2020, at the age of 75.

She was a resident of Blue Ridge for 50 years, 34 of those spent as a teacher at Blue Ridge Elementary School, where her calling in life was the education, development and care of countless children over her long and devoted career.

Carol valued her family and friends above all else, except God. She was a born-again Christian, loved going to church and was a member of Epworth Baptist Church. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and all that were touched by her loving spirit.

She is survived and remembered by her son Paul, and daughter-in-law Dawn; son, Michael and daughter-in-law Robin; daughter, Sandy, and son-in-law Frank; grandchildren, Rebecca, Andrew, Alicia, Zoe, Stuart, Kristen, Savannah and Reagan; great-grandchildren, Aiden and Baby Stevens.

A private family celebration of life service will be held at a later date.