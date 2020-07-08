Carol Robinson

Body

Mr. Carl Frank “Chunky” Robinson, age 78, of Epworth, GA, passed away June 29, 2020 in the Pruitt Health Care in Blue Ridge.

Survivors include his wife and friend, Mary Robinson; son and daughter-in-law, Wayne and Angie Robinson; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Thomas Mickens; sister, Edna Kish; grandchildren, Nathan Robinson, Nicholas Head, Nevin Head, Alex Robinson, Ashley Pratt, Haley Robinson and Kassie Robinson; great-grandchildren, Emma Head, Cayden Robinson, Abel Robinson, Aubrey Robinson, Allie Robinson, Ryker Robinson, Caelyn Pratt and Mayce Pratt.

A private graveside service was held Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the Copper Ridge Memory Gardens.

