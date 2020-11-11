Body

Mr. Earnest Elbert “Butch” Arp, age 72, of Blue Ridge, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020, surrounded by his family.

He was born May 30, 1948, in Isabella, to the late Carl Earnest Arp and Jean Davenport Arp. Butch was a member of Temple Baptist Church. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He graduated from North Georgia Military College with a business administration degree. He worked as an accountant before becoming Vice President of Willcox and Gibbs.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Carla Jean Arp and Dub Arp; and grandson, Andrew Arp. Butch is survived by his sons, Robert Arp and Richard Arp; daughter, Stacy Arp; ex-wife and friend, Carol Hayes; grandchildren, Matthew Harmon, Isabel Arp, James Arp and Alana Arp; great-granddaughter, Emma Harmon; uncle, James Davenport; many cousins, extended family and friends also survive.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the Akins Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Chris Rumfelt officiating. Military honors were provided by the North Georgia Honor Guard.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.