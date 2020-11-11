Burniece McBee

Body

Bonnie Burniece Farmer McBee, age 89, passed away October 31, 2020, surrounded by her loving family in Maryville, Tennessee.

Burniece was a member of Brantley’s Chapel Primitive Baptist Church, where she was an active and faithful member for over 50 years.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. Burniece adored her family, and all the family gatherings. She loved the drives to the mountains with her husband, Cyrus, which included over 2,000 loops through Cades Cove, a place they both enjoyed.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Cyrus Tate McBee; parents, Carl and Iva Farmer; sisters, Marie King, Gainell Welch; and two brothers, C.E. and Robert Farmer who passed at birth.

Burniece is survived by children, Vicki (Larry) Irwin and Jerry (Lora) McBee; grandchildren, Suzette Russell, Vanessa (Mike) Bunch, William (Shelly) Irwin, Nate (Kristie) McBee, Tracie (Brandon) McCormick, and Mindy (Matt) Palmer; 14 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; sister, Yvonne Sissum; and numerous lifelong friends who will all miss her terribly.

Family received friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, November 5, at Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel. Funeral Service were held at 1 p.m. Friday, November 6, at Brantley’s Chapel Primitive Baptist Church, with Burniece’s son, the Rev. Jerry T. McBee, officiating. Burial was in the church cemetery.