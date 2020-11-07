Brenda Harcleroad

Body

Brenda Sue Harcleroad, age 77, of Blue Ridge, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020, in Cleveland, Tennessee.

She was born July 20, 1943, in Epworth, to the late Clifford Patterson and Jessie Mae Reathel Pelfrey Patterson. She is a member of Lebanon Baptist Church.

Brenda is survived by her husband, Phil Harcleroad of Blue Ridge; children and their spouses, Jeff and Lori Beavers of Blue Ridge, Eddie and Tanya Beavers of Lancaster, Ohio, and Gayla and David Foster of Mineral Bluff; 18 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday, November 1, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the Akins Funeral Home chapel with the Rev. Delmar Davenport officiating. Interment followed in the Lebanon Baptist Church cemetery. Steve Hedden, Ronnie Thomas, Joshua Patterson, Seth Foster, Joseph Foster and Carson Beavers served as pallbearers. Terry Hedden served as an honorary pallbearer.

